Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.41 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: D.J. Davidson

Summary:

Jerrod Clark is a massive interior run defender. He has good upper body strength but needs to play with a more balanced stance and create leverage. He shows some pass-rush moves but lacks the quickness to make much of an impact.

Strengths:

Good strength to create displacement

Shows some pass-rush moves, just isn't quick

Great size for an interior run defender

Weaknesses: