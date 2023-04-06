Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 70.41 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: D.J. Davidson
Summary:
Jerrod Clark is a massive interior run defender. He has good upper body strength but needs to play with a more balanced stance and create leverage. He shows some pass-rush moves but lacks the quickness to make much of an impact.
Strengths:
- Good strength to create displacement
- Shows some pass-rush moves, just isn't quick
- Great size for an interior run defender
Weaknesses:
- Burrows his head rather than creating leverage
- Offers zero pass-rush potential
- Balance is an issue