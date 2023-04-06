Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.41 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: D.J. Davidson

Summary:

Jerrod Clark is a massive interior run defender. He has good upper body strength but needs to play with a more balanced stance and create leverage. He shows some pass-rush moves but lacks the quickness to make much of an impact.

Strengths:

  • Good strength to create displacement
  • Shows some pass-rush moves, just isn't quick
  • Great size for an interior run defender

Weaknesses:

  • Burrows his head rather than creating leverage
  • Offers zero pass-rush potential
  • Balance is an issue