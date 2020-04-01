Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 92

Strengths:

  • Best route-runner in this draft class
  • Sneaky speed to win on deep routes
  • Almost impossible to bring down in the open field

Weaknesses:

  • Has great hands but struggled with concentration drops last season
  • Production dropped from 2018 to 2019
  • Didn't face much press coverage at Alabama
