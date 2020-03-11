Jets seven-round mock draft 2020: New York's plan to surround Sam Darnold with talent and build the lines

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso released a seven round mock draft Wednesday and it answered a lot of needs for the New York Jets. We take a look at each pick and how they would fit on the roster.

Day 1

Round 1, No. 11 overall: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Jets are going to address the offensive line heavily this offseason. It is a matter of which method or methods they use: free agency, the draft, trade or a combination. There have been reports linking coveted Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin to New York in free agency. They could still use a first round pick to address the other side though. For now, they have no one, so the pick of Thomas makes a lot of sense. He is a plug and play lineman from a traditional college football powerhouse.

Day 2

Round 2, No. 48 overall: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Round 3, No. 68 overall: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

Round 3, No. 79 overall: Nick Harris, C, Washington

Reagor is a smaller player that possesses a lot of speed. There are some concerns regarding his durability and the amount of drops he produced in college. The Jets need help at the wide receiver position even if Robby Anderson returns. Weaver has a unique body frame but his production and skill traits speak for themselves. He is a gifted pass rusher that does a great job shedding blocks. New York finally gets a pass rusher.

Harris is another investment into the offensive line. He is a savvy player with a strong anchor at the heart of the unit. The Jets coaxed Ryan Kalil out of retirement but it is time to develop a long-term plan.

Day 3

Round 4, No. 120 overall: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Round 5, No. 158 overall: Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa

Round 6, No. 191 overall: Josiah Coatney, DT, Ole Miss

Round 6, No. 211 overall: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

It is a trench heavy draft class for general manager Joe Douglas. After adding two offensive linemen and a defensive lineman in the first two days, he returns to the well for two more defensive linemen. The method falls in line with Douglas' way of thinking. Okwuegbunam and Bowden are tremendous values on Day 3. Both add another element of play-making ability to that offense. The priority of the offseason should be to surround Sam Darnold with talent and empower him to succeed. Five of their eight picks were devoted to offensive improvement.