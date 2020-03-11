Jets seven-round mock draft 2020: New York's plan to surround Sam Darnold with talent and build the lines
Jets general manager targets offensive additions in first draft with new team
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso released a seven round mock draft Wednesday and it answered a lot of needs for the New York Jets. We take a look at each pick and how they would fit on the roster.
Day 1
Round 1, No. 11 overall: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
The Jets are going to address the offensive line heavily this offseason. It is a matter of which method or methods they use: free agency, the draft, trade or a combination. There have been reports linking coveted Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin to New York in free agency. They could still use a first round pick to address the other side though. For now, they have no one, so the pick of Thomas makes a lot of sense. He is a plug and play lineman from a traditional college football powerhouse.
Day 2
Round 2, No. 48 overall: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
Round 3, No. 68 overall: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
Round 3, No. 79 overall: Nick Harris, C, Washington
Reagor is a smaller player that possesses a lot of speed. There are some concerns regarding his durability and the amount of drops he produced in college. The Jets need help at the wide receiver position even if Robby Anderson returns. Weaver has a unique body frame but his production and skill traits speak for themselves. He is a gifted pass rusher that does a great job shedding blocks. New York finally gets a pass rusher.
Harris is another investment into the offensive line. He is a savvy player with a strong anchor at the heart of the unit. The Jets coaxed Ryan Kalil out of retirement but it is time to develop a long-term plan.
Day 3
Round 4, No. 120 overall: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
Round 5, No. 158 overall: Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa
Round 6, No. 191 overall: Josiah Coatney, DT, Ole Miss
Round 6, No. 211 overall: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
It is a trench heavy draft class for general manager Joe Douglas. After adding two offensive linemen and a defensive lineman in the first two days, he returns to the well for two more defensive linemen. The method falls in line with Douglas' way of thinking. Okwuegbunam and Bowden are tremendous values on Day 3. Both add another element of play-making ability to that offense. The priority of the offseason should be to surround Sam Darnold with talent and empower him to succeed. Five of their eight picks were devoted to offensive improvement.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bengals 2020 mock draft
Here's a look at who the Bengals end up with in our seven-round mock draft
-
Redskins seven-round mock draft
The Redskins would come out as clear winners in the NFL draft with this class
-
Browns seven round mock draft
Browns check off a handful of needs in CBS Sports seven round mock draft
-
Titans 2020 NFL Mock Draft
Even if the Titans re-sign Tannehill, they may take a quarterback in Round 1
-
CB Gladney out after meniscus surgery
A potential first round selection will be sidelined for a little while
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft