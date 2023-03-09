Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.06 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Andre Cisco

Summary:

Ji'Ayir Brown has tremendous ball production over the past two seasons. He flashes downhill in run support but is over eager, and that often results in a missed tackle. He is a high motor player and teammates feed off his energy. He just needs to reign in that enthusiasm and come to balance more often in space.

Strengths:

  • 10 interceptions over the past two seasons
  • Breaks quickly downhill, but needs to come to balance
  • High motor player with an infectious play style

Weaknesses:

  • 13 missed tackles in 2022
  • Average-to-below average top-end speed
  • Over-aggressiveness leads to him being out of position