Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.06 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Andre Cisco

Summary:

Ji'Ayir Brown has tremendous ball production over the past two seasons. He flashes downhill in run support but is over eager, and that often results in a missed tackle. He is a high motor player and teammates feed off his energy. He just needs to reign in that enthusiasm and come to balance more often in space.

Strengths:

10 interceptions over the past two seasons

Breaks quickly downhill, but needs to come to balance

High motor player with an infectious play style

Weaknesses: