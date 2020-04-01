Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

NFL Draft analysis for Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Reliable tackler
  • Quickly reads his keys and gets to the football
  • Experience sinking/flipping hips in coverage

Weaknesses:

  • Does not play to how well he tested
  • Average-at-best athlete for the position
  • Needs to improve block-shedding
Our Latest Stories