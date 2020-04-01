Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 95

Strengths:

  • Football IQ is second to none
  • Keeps eyes downfield in face of rush, goes through progressions
  • Incredibly accurate to every level; consistently fits ball in small windows

Weaknesses:

  • Only has average arm strength
  • Average size for NFL QB
  • Just one year of production
