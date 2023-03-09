Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.58 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Duke Williams

Summary:

Joe Ngata is a physical specimen at outside receiver. You can quickly spot why he was a monster recruit. He's a stiff route runner, and while he flashes some impressive athletic chops after the catch, it's not a forte. His Explosion is lacking; good not great top-end speed. He uses his hands well to battle through press at the line and won't get outphysicaled often. Contested-catches are his fotre. He was held back by quarterbacking during his college career but certainly wasn't running wide open often.

Strengths:

Plays to his size/stature in contested-catch scenarios, hands are mostly very good.

Flashed some twitch in YAC scenarios

Weaknesses: