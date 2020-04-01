Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

NFL Draft analysis for Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72

Strengths:

  • Thick, YAC-specialist with deceptive wiggle in space
  • Power leg churn and contact balance to run through weak tackle attempts
  • Running back-like vision with the ball in his hands
  • Had moments showing the ability to make catches outside his frame

Weaknesses:

  • Does not play to his 4.47 speed
  • Only flashes of crisp routes
  • Predominately used as gadget/underneath WR
