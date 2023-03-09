Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.51 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Mitch Morse

Summary:

Wisconsin has been a factory for producing NFL offensive linemen, and Joe Tippmann is hoping to state his claim as the next. He is more of a power/gap scheme blocker who needs to do a better job of moving his feet when engaed. Tippman spends a lot of time on the ground but does have active eyes and does a great job of absorbing contact.

Strengths:

Does a great job of absorbing contact

Does a good job of working angles and sealing run lanes

Active eyes to pick up blitzes

Weaknesses: