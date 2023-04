Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 56.01 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Kyle Kosier

Summary:

Joey Fisher played RT at DII Shephard but NFL future will be inside. He only has 32.5-inch arms.

Strengths:

Measured 6-4, 292, with 32.5-inch arms

Better vs. the run than in passpro

Weaknesses: