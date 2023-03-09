Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 89.93 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Dre Kirkpatrick
Summary:
The son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter is a competitive, man-coverage cornerback with great length. Despite his limited ball production, Porter does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary and is physical at the catch point.
Strengths:
- Very competitive
- Great length to play on the boundary
- Does a good job staying in-phase up the boundary
- Competitive at the catch point
Weaknesses:
- Just one interception in four seasons
- Tackling in space needs to improve
- Physical with wide receivers downfield, which could result in penalties