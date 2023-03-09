Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89.93 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Dre Kirkpatrick

Summary:

The son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter is a competitive, man-coverage cornerback with great length. Despite his limited ball production, Porter does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary and is physical at the catch point.

Strengths:

Very competitive

Great length to play on the boundary

Does a good job staying in-phase up the boundary

Competitive at the catch point

Weaknesses: