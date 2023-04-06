joey-porter-jr.jpg
Getty Images

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former four-star recruit out of North Allegheny Senior High School in Pennsylvania, Porter emerged as one of the nation's best cornerbacks over his four-year career in State College. He saved his best campaign for last, racking up 11 pass breakups while earning All-American honors in 2022.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Porter, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

player headshot
Joey Porter Jr.
PSU • CB • #9
View Profile
  • Age: 22
  • Hometown: Bakersfield, California
  • Interesting fact: His father, Joey Porter, played 13 seasons for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals

CBS prospect ranking

Position: No. 12 CB | Overall: No. 3 | Rating: 91.40 (All-Pro)

CBS Sports mock drafts

  • Ryan Wilson: Commanders (No. 16)
  • Chris Trapasso: Eagles (No. 30)
  • Josh Edwards: Commanders (No. 16)
  • Pete Prisco: Commanders (No. 16)
  • Will Brinson: Commanders (No. 16)
  • Kyle Stackpole: Steelers (No. 17)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 17.1 (CB3)

To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-2 1/2" | Weight: 193 lbs | Arms: 34" | Hands: 10"

  • 40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches
  • Vertical jump: 35 inches
  • Bench press: 17 reps

NFL comparison

player headshot
Dre Kirkpatrick
SF • CB • #20
View Profile

Scouting report

The son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter is a competitive, man-coverage cornerback with great length. Despite his limited ball production, Porter does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary and is physical at the catch point.

Strengths

  • Very competitive
  • Great length to play on the boundary
  • Does a good job staying in-phase up the boundary
  • Competitive at the catch point

Weaknesses

  • Just one interception in four seasons
  • Tackling in space needs to improve
  • Physical with wide receivers downfield, which could result in penalties

College stats

YearGamesTacklesTFLsPDINT
202210270.0110
202113500.041
20208330.040
2019330.010

College Accolades

Honors

  • 2022: Second-team All-American (CBS Sports, AFCA, AP, FWAA, Walter Camp Football Foundation)
  • 2022: First-team All-Big Ten (coaches, media, AP)
  • 2022: Team MVP

Notable statistics

  • 2022 (vs. Purdue): Set school record for single-game pass breakups (six); second-most in FBS for the season

247Sports profile

High school: North Allegheny (Wexford, Pennsylvania) 
Class: 2019
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8969)

  • National: 324 | CB: 33 | Pennsylvania: 4

High school accolades: First-team All-USA Pennsylvania Football (USA Today), first-team Class 6A all-state (Pennsylvania Football Writers), first-team Big 56 all-conference

Check out Joey Porter's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.