Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former four-star recruit out of North Allegheny Senior High School in Pennsylvania, Porter emerged as one of the nation's best cornerbacks over his four-year career in State College. He saved his best campaign for last, racking up 11 pass breakups while earning All-American honors in 2022.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Porter, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

Age: 22

22 Hometown : Bakersfield, California

: Bakersfield, California Interesting fact: His father, Joey Porter, played 13 seasons for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals



Position: No. 12 CB | Overall: No. 3 | Rating: 91.40 (All-Pro)

CBS Sports mock drafts

Ryan Wilson: Commanders (No. 16)

Commanders (No. 16) Chris Trapasso: Eagles (No. 30)

Eagles (No. 30) Josh Edwards: Commanders (No. 16)



Commanders (No. 16) Pete Prisco: Commanders (No. 16)

Commanders (No. 16) Will Brinson: Commanders (No. 16)

Commanders (No. 16) Kyle Stackpole: Steelers (No. 17)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 17.1 (CB3)

To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-2 1/2" | Weight: 193 lbs | Arms: 34" | Hands: 10"

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

4.46 seconds Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches

10 feet, 9 inches Vertical jump: 35 inches

35 inches Bench press: 17 reps

NFL comparison

Scouting report



The son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter is a competitive, man-coverage cornerback with great length. Despite his limited ball production, Porter does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary and is physical at the catch point.

Strengths

Very competitive

Great length to play on the boundary

Does a good job staying in-phase up the boundary

Competitive at the catch point

Weaknesses

Just one interception in four seasons

Tackling in space needs to improve

Physical with wide receivers downfield, which could result in penalties

College stats



Year Games Tackles TFLs PD INT 2022 10 27 0.0 11 0 2021 13 50 0.0 4 1 2020 8 33 0.0 4 0 2019 3 3 0.0 1 0

College Accolades

Honors

2022: Second-team All-American (CBS Sports, AFCA, AP, FWAA, Walter Camp Football Foundation)

2022: First-team All-Big Ten (coaches, media, AP)

2022: Team MVP



Notable statistics

2022 (vs. Purdue): Set school record for single-game pass breakups (six); second-most in FBS for the season

High school: North Allegheny (Wexford, Pennsylvania)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8969)

National: 324 | CB: 33 | Pennsylvania: 4

High school accolades: First-team All-USA Pennsylvania Football (USA Today), first-team Class 6A all-state (Pennsylvania Football Writers), first-team Big 56 all-conference

Check out Joey Porter's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.