Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former four-star recruit out of North Allegheny Senior High School in Pennsylvania, Porter emerged as one of the nation's best cornerbacks over his four-year career in State College. He saved his best campaign for last, racking up 11 pass breakups while earning All-American honors in 2022.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Porter, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Bakersfield, California
- Interesting fact: His father, Joey Porter, played 13 seasons for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 12 CB | Overall: No. 3 | Rating: 91.40 (All-Pro)
CBS Sports mock drafts
- Ryan Wilson: Commanders (No. 16)
- Chris Trapasso: Eagles (No. 30)
- Josh Edwards: Commanders (No. 16)
- Pete Prisco: Commanders (No. 16)
- Will Brinson: Commanders (No. 16)
- Kyle Stackpole: Steelers (No. 17)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 17.1 (CB3)
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 6-2 1/2" | Weight: 193 lbs | Arms: 34" | Hands: 10"
- 40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches
- Vertical jump: 35 inches
- Bench press: 17 reps
NFL comparison
Scouting report
The son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter is a competitive, man-coverage cornerback with great length. Despite his limited ball production, Porter does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary and is physical at the catch point.
Strengths
- Very competitive
- Great length to play on the boundary
- Does a good job staying in-phase up the boundary
- Competitive at the catch point
Weaknesses
- Just one interception in four seasons
- Tackling in space needs to improve
- Physical with wide receivers downfield, which could result in penalties
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|PD
|INT
|2022
|10
|27
|0.0
|11
|0
|2021
|13
|50
|0.0
|4
|1
|2020
|8
|33
|0.0
|4
|0
|2019
|3
|3
|0.0
|1
|0
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022: Second-team All-American (CBS Sports, AFCA, AP, FWAA, Walter Camp Football Foundation)
- 2022: First-team All-Big Ten (coaches, media, AP)
- 2022: Team MVP
Notable statistics
- 2022 (vs. Purdue): Set school record for single-game pass breakups (six); second-most in FBS for the season
247Sports profile
High school: North Allegheny (Wexford, Pennsylvania)
Class: 2019
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8969)
- National: 324 | CB: 33 | Pennsylvania: 4
High school accolades: First-team All-USA Pennsylvania Football (USA Today), first-team Class 6A all-state (Pennsylvania Football Writers), first-team Big 56 all-conference
Check out Joey Porter's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.