John Hightower, WR, Boise State

NFL Draft analysis for John Hightower, WR, Boise State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72

Strengths:

  • Serious speed that will threaten any defense deep
  • Burst and long strides
  • Big catch radius to track the football over his shoulder in front of him
  • Good height
  • Solid athlete for a linear deep threat

Weaknesses:

  • Very slender frame
  • Needs to add more weight
