Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.93 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Ethan Pocic

Summary:

John Michael Schmitz is a ready-to-go center with loads of experience and a nice blend of short-area fluidity and power at the point of attack. Nothing about his game is sensational, but it's very hard to find a true weakness to attack, giving him a high floor. In time, as he adds weight/power, he can be a Pro Bowl type.

Strengths:

Super experienced, played more than 2,500 snaps in college

Nimble for being a thicker center

Vital recovery skill is part of his game

Accurate finding linebackers at the second level

Quality anchoring ability in pass pro

Weaknesses: