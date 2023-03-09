Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 84.93 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Ethan Pocic
Summary:
John Michael Schmitz is a ready-to-go center with loads of experience and a nice blend of short-area fluidity and power at the point of attack. Nothing about his game is sensational, but it's very hard to find a true weakness to attack, giving him a high floor. In time, as he adds weight/power, he can be a Pro Bowl type.
Strengths:
- Super experienced, played more than 2,500 snaps in college
- Nimble for being a thicker center
- Vital recovery skill is part of his game
- Accurate finding linebackers at the second level
- Quality anchoring ability in pass pro
Weaknesses:
- Doesn't have high-caliber explosiveness
- At times gets caught lunging against good pass-rush moves