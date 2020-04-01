John Simpson, OL, Clemson

NFL Draft analysis for John Simpson, OL, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73

Strengths:

  • Churns his feet in the run game
  • Looks for work when disengaged
  • Ideal size for power blocking OG

Weaknesses:

  • Dips his head too often
  • Gets confused handling stunts, exchanges
  • Defenders high in his pads too often, control him
