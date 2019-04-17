Johnson, Darryl Jr., EDGE, North Carolina A&T

NFL Draft analysis for Johnson, Darryl Jr., EDGE, North Carolina A&T

Draft Scouting Report:

Johnson, a super-sleeper from North Carolina A&T, is tall and slender with high-end explosiveness and somewhat frequent snaps demonstrating stellar pass-rushing moves but very limited power. He's a situational guy early in his career as he builds mass in the weight room. -- CT

