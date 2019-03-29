Johnson, Jaquan, S, Miami (Fla.)

NFL Draft analysis for Johnson, Jaquan, S, Miami (Fla.)

Draft Scouting Report:

Johnson isn't a big guy but he can lay the wood. He's good in run support and a sure tackler. He explodes downhill but always under control. Johnson is undersized in coverage against tight ends and bigger receivers, and because of his size, he sometimes struggles to bring opponents down in their tracks. He lines up all over the field, but is primarily in centerfield. -- RW

