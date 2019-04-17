Johnson, KeeSean, WR, Fresno St.

NFL Draft analysis for Johnson, KeeSean, WR, Fresno St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Smooth glider down the field. Plays much faster and more athletic than his poor combine would indicate. Fluid and aware after the catch although he's not super elusive. Good, not great hands. Can flip on the jets in a hurry on screens. Deep sleeper. -- CT

