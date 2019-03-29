Johnson, Lonnie, CB, Kentucky

NFL Draft analysis for Johnson, Lonnie, CB, Kentucky

Draft Scouting Report:

Johnson has the long frame that NFL teams covet. He needs to do a better job getting off wide receiver blocks to make plays, and do a better job of tackling when he does get off those blocks. He's tough to beat deep because of his size and speed but he needs to be more consistently physical both in coverage and against the run. -- RW

