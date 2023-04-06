Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.70 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Joel Bitonio

Summary:

Jon Gaines II is an explosive, fluid athlete at guard with long arms and quality knee bend. He really works hard to get low and up and under interior defensive linemen. He's experienced and improved in his final season. Some sloppy wins on film, but he can recover because of his athleticism. Most of the time it works, but it does lead to him getting off balance, although he rarely hits the ground. He has quality balance to his game. He needs to get better getting hands on DLs first; a little more reactionary than he should be. Missile at the second level and mostly accurate there. Locks out and slides his feet well in pass protection. Anchor must improve but not brutal. He could be a tick more aware against secondary blitzes/stunts and play a little nastier. He's a long, athletic, decently clean-filmed blocker. He's starting material with upside.

Strengths:

Explosive athlete with smooth change-of-direciton ability

Ultra versatile, played all five positions in his college career

Showed vast improvement in his final collegiate season

Serious length

Can win sloppy because of recovery talent

Weaknesses: