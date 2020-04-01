Jonah Jackson, OL, Ohio State

NFL Draft analysis for Jonah Jackson, OL, Ohio State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81

Strengths:

  • Consistently wins with vice grips for hands
  • Knows how to reset his hands if blockers counter him
  • Has just enough foot quickness to mirror, above-average at second level
  • Stellar balance in his anchor

Weaknesses:

  • Just an average athlete for the guard spot
  • Routinely plays with minimal knee bend at all
  • Could get a little more powerful in his lower half
