Jonah Williams NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about pro day, measurements, strengths, team fits
What position will Jonah Williams play in the NFL?
Jonah Williams began the 2018 season as one of the best left tackles in college football and his play only bolstered that thinking. Concerns about size, arm length and overall athleticism could hurt Williams during the pre-draft process but the bottom line remains unchanged: He's a starting NFL offensive lineman, either at right tackle, or perhaps even at guard. Some scouts even think he could be a Pro Bowl center.
College career
Williams was one of the best high school offensive lineman in the country when he arrived at Alabama. He started at right tackle during his freshman season before moving to left tackle his final two years. All told, Williams started 29 games during his time in Tuscaloosa. According to his official bio, as a sophomore Williams "surrendered just 2.5 sacks and eight pressures in 831 offensive snaps while committing just two mental errors and only missing 10 assignments (98.6 percent success rate)."
Among all FBS offensive tackles in 2018, Williams ranked eighth in Pro Football Focus' pass-blocking-efficiency metric though he was below average in run-blocking success rate (89.2 percent).
Combine/pro day results
|Measurement
|Result
Height:
6-foot-4
Weight:
302 pounds
Arms:
33 5/8 inches
Hands:
10 1/8 inches
|Workout
|Result
40-yard dash:
5.12
Bench press:
23
Vertical jump:
28.0
Broad jump:
100.0
3-cone drill:
8.01
20-yard shuttle:
4.79
60-yard shuttle:
--
Taylor took part in the blocking drills at the combine and looks sharp:
Strengths/weaknesses
Strengths: Played right tackle as a freshman before moving to left tackle, where he was consistently one of the best players on Alabama's offense. Regularly shows good footwork, is rarely out of position, but he'll need to mitigate concerns about his athleticism to play blindside protector in the NFL. His future could be at guard though we like him a lot at tackle.
Weaknesses: Williams' arms are only 33 5/8 inches. That's under the 34-inch threshold some NFL teams want in their left tackles. Does 3/8th inch make a difference? In reality, no, but there are other concerns about Williams' athleticism and that he's just 302 pounds. Either way, this is one of our favorite quotes from the combine:
NFL comparison
From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:
David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari has become the NFL's best pass-blocking left tackle, and he's reliable in the run game despite not having desired measurables or athleticism. Williams is the same type of unique prospect. Smaller and not supremely athletic relative to others at the position, he's exquisite with technique and boasts highlight-reel nastiness in the run game. In all, Williams taps into every bit of his talent with ultra-efficient movements both with his footwork and hands. I do remember Bakhtiari repeatedly stymieing inside moves, and that's the one area that -- on rare occasions -- gave Williams problems in 2018.
NFL teams in play to draft Williams
Jaguars: Jacksonville has its franchise quarterback in Nick Foles and protecting him seems like the next logical step. Left tackle Cam Robinson, who played in just two games last season because of injury, will be ready to go in 2019 and Williams as a bookend would make sense, though it's unlikely that he would be drafted No. 7 overall.
Bills: The team signed Ty Nsekhe during free agency but he's 33 years old. Williams would be a critical cog in not only protecting franchise quarterback Josh Allen but in anchoring the run game. Added bonus: Williams could kick inside to guard if needed.
Packers: Green Bay has needs at wide receiver and tight end but protecting Aaron Rodgers is near the top of the to-do list, especially since Bryan Bulaga is in the final year of his deal.
Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick is the short-term solution at quarterback and he'll need to be protected. Williams, who is a technician, would make perfect sense; Laremy Tunsil is the left tackle but the Dolphins need to upgrade the right side.
Vikings: Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors.
Texans: Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. Houston has to address the offensive line.
Chargers: Protecting Philip Rivers remains priority No. 1 and Williams' versatility would be an attractive option near the bottom of the first round.
