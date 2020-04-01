Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

NFL Draft analysis for Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82

Strengths:

  • Chiseled with NFL defensive end size
  • High-end burst off the snap
  • Fluidity to win to the inside
  • Sustains speed around the edge
  • Decent arsenal of pass-rushing moves

Weaknesses:

  • Spin move needs work
  • Rare moments of low motor
  • At times pass-rush moves seem predetermined
