Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

NFL Draft analysis for Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88

Strengths:

  • Checks the height/weight/speed box for RBs
  • Extremely durable throughout career
  • One-cut and go runner who can't be arm-tackled

Weaknesses:

  • How much tread on the tire after heavy workload in college?
  • Doesn't offer much in passing game
  • Fumbling an issue
Our Latest Stories