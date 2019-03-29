Jones, Daniel, QB, Duke

NFL Draft analysis for Jones, Daniel, QB, Duke

Draft Scouting Report:

Tall, decently athletic pocket passer with a quick release, good arm, impressive short accuracy, and flashes of pinpoint ball placement downfield. Strange tendency to fade away from momentum of his upper body, which comes from inability to reset his feet far too often when his first read isn't there. Hangs onto the ball in precarious situations too often or forces it downfield. -- CT

