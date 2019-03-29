Jones, Dre'Mont, DL, Ohio St.

NFL Draft analysis for Jones, Dre'Mont, DL, Ohio St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Low center of gravity, shows unique quickness for his size. Change of direction is uncanny, especially when closing down quarterback in backfield. Good motor, pursues plays downfield but sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks. Occasionally shows ability to win with hands but doesn't win enough. -- RW

