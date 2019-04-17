Jones, Tyler, OL, NC State

NFL Draft analysis for Jones, Tyler, OL, NC State

Draft Scouting Report:

Tweener with not enough length to play tackle but not enough mass to maul inside at guard. Powerful legs allow him to work well in the zone-blocking scheme but his lateral mobility lacks twitch. Stellar footwork also benefits him greatly in pass protection. Must add strength and get more accurate with his punches to stick as a depth offensive lineman. -- CT

Our Latest Stories