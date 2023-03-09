Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90.3 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: DeVonta Smith

Summary:

Jordan Addison is an advanced, dynamic wideout with outside and inside experience and a complete game. He's smaller and skinnier in stature and not a super twitched up, hyper athlete, but he gets the most out of his athletic gifts with sharp breaks in his routes. He battles through contact in the route and gets North-South in a hurry. His speed looks like a clear positive to his game, and he will threaten most CBs in the NFL. Not a true burner, though, and not a contested-catch guy because of his smaller frame/catch radius, but his hands are rock solid. His ball-tracking is very good, and he can run a variety of routes. Overall, he's a high-floor, somewhat-high-upside WR who should move the needle early in his NFL career.

Strengths:

Sharp, sudden routes at all levels

Good explosion/lean while running routes and after the catch

Catches everything, rock-solid hands

Speedy type down the field

Weaknesses: