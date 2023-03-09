Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.10 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jevon Holland

Summary:

Jordan Battle is an intelligent, effective communicator with ample playing experience for the Crimson Tide. He has been a consistent producer for four years, showing range and coverage ability. Battle can do a better job of breaking his feet down in space to make a balanced tackle at the point of contact. His value lies with his understanding of what offenses are trying to do and his ability to communicate that during an era of football where teams are attempting to create confusion through traffic and crossing patterns.

Strengths:

Consistent producer with significant playing experience

Good size for the position

Aggressive with the ball in the air

Good communicator, trash talker

Weaknesses: