Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88.86 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Brandon Williams

Strengths:

Classic oversized nose tackle who will make big defensive tackles look small on the field. Absolutely mammoth individual with length that matches his immense girth. Great athlete for his size. Has enough athleticism to get lateral on stretch runs. Block disengaging is, of course, a strength. Supreme pop on contact. Impressive closing speed in space on running backs. High floor, lower ceiling DT.

Weaknesses:

Not someone who'll win many battles with burst or quickness at the NFL level. Only good, not great against double teams because he can get a little high in those scenarios. Average pass-rush move arsenal. but does have a nice arm-over. Conditioning is good for his size, but he's unlikely to be an every-down defensive tackle.

Accolades: