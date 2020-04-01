Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

NFL Draft analysis for Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83

Strengths:

  • Imposing size
  • Slightly above-average burst and pop upon contact
  • Leans on effective swim move and effortlessly counters
  • Flashed a spin move
  • Good block-defeator in the run game

Weaknesses:

  • Height hurts him in leverage game, as he plays pretty high
  • Slightly above-average burst and pop upon contact
  • Very weak anchor against doubles
  • Lacking a bit as an athlete
Our Latest Stories