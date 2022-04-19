Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.38 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Doug Worthington

Strengths:

Jackson shows off high-end athletic traits a times, showing the ability to quickly beat the center and be a disruptive presence in the backfield. He moves well laterally and flashes the strength to move interior offensive linemen off the ball. He will fight through double teams and uses his natural leverage to consistently collapse the pocket.

Weaknesses:

He will sometimes struggle to get off blocks in the run game. He also doesn't possess an array of pass-rush moves -- if his initial move doesn't work there isn't a secondary option he can fall back on.

Accolades: