Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

NFL Draft analysis for Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90

Strengths:

  • Can make every throw on the field
  • Has great touch on deep balls
  • Has athleticism to make plays with his feet

Weaknesses:

  • Coming off forgettable 2019 season
  • Can try to do too much which leads to unforced turnovers
  • Can stare down receivers
