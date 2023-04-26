Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 68.40 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Kelvin Beachum
Summary:
Jordan McFadden was the anchor of the Clemson O-line; he was named permanent captain in 2022 and played either LT or RT during Tigers career. He's only 6-foot-2, 295 pounds -- but with 34-inch arms -- so his NFL future is almost certainly inside. Still, he plays with a toughness that will translate well to the NFL.
Strengths:
- Long arms for frame
- Stout build
- Doesn't get pushed around despite being sub-300
- Anchors well vs. bull rush
- Moves well in space, will blow up target
Weaknesses:
- A really good college LT but feels like he's at the limit of his physical potential outside
- Can sometimes get beat across his face through B gap and doesn't have quicks/strength to keep QB clean