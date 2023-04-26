Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.40 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Kelvin Beachum

Summary:

Jordan McFadden was the anchor of the Clemson O-line; he was named permanent captain in 2022 and played either LT or RT during Tigers career. He's only 6-foot-2, 295 pounds -- but with 34-inch arms -- so his NFL future is almost certainly inside. Still, he plays with a toughness that will translate well to the NFL.

Strengths:

Long arms for frame

Stout build

Doesn't get pushed around despite being sub-300

Anchors well vs. bull rush

Moves well in space, will blow up target

Weaknesses: