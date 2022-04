Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.74 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Nolan Cooney

Strengths:

Experience as a punter and kicker. Increased yards per punt in 2021 to 46.0 yards. Has been near automactic on extra points.

Weaknesses:

Converted just 69.5% of field goal attempts in 2021. Converted just 55% of field goal attempts from 40+ yards throughout his career.

Accolades: