Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

NFL Draft analysis for Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76

Strengths:

  • Sudden, dynamic mover with high-end straight-line speed
  • Change of direction is outstanding
  • Flashes of briliance as a block-defeater

Weaknesses:

  • Instincts aren't up to par with normal NFL LB standards
  • Was used mostly as a spy, simply doesn't have much coverage
  • Block-shedding ability is very inconsistent
  • Raw overall game
