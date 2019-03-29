Joseph, Vosean, LB, Florida

NFL Draft analysis for Joseph, Vosean, LB, Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Smooth athlete who's very fast to the football without having to play out of control at what looks like maximum speed and twitchiness is there when changing directions. Efficient block-shedder/avoider and has the fluidity and speed to run with smaller H-back type tight ends or chase crossers. Tackling reliability, instances of getting overwhelmed by blockers, and inconsistent motor are concerning, but altogether is an intriguing weakside linebacker prospect. -- CT

