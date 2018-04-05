Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley headline list of 22 prospects attending 2018 NFL Draft
Baker Mayfield and Quenton Nelson, however, will not be attending the draft
The 2018 NFL Draft is still three weeks away, but we're beginning to get a clearer picture of how the night will look. On Thursday, the NFL released the names of 22 prospects who are confirmed to be attending the draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Headlining the list are quarterbacks like Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Sam Darnold, as well as other top prospects like defensive end Bradley Chubb and running back Saquon Barkley. Meanwhile, as previously reported, linebacker Shaquem Griffin will be attending the draft with "the entire nation behind me now." Notable players not attending include quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive guard Quenton Nelson.
Per usual, nobody should read too much into a prospect's decision to either attend or skip the event. Attending the event comes with its perks -- the opportunity to pull a Zeke by stealing the spotlight on the red carpet, to name one -- but it also comes with some clear downsides for players who aren't guaranteed to be drafted in the early going. For those who slide, the wait can be excruciating -- just ask Aaron Rodgers.
Anyway, here's the entire list sorted alphabetically:
- Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
- Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
- Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
- Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
- Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio
- Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
- Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
- Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Derwin James, S, Florida State
- Kolton Miller, T, UCLA
- Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
- Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
- Connor Williams, OT, Texas
The draft will take place from April 26-28. For all of the latest projections and the up-to-date draft order, head on over to our mock draft page here.
