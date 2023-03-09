Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 85.57 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Tyler Lockett
Summary:
Josh Downs is a fast, quick wide receiver whose weaknesses arise from his lack of mass. Cornerbacks can be physical and re-route him at the line of scrimmage. He is not going to offer much as a blocker. Downs does a great job of tracking the ball downfield and is elusive after the catch.
Strengths:
- Natural pace variation to set up breaks
- Builds speed quickly
- Great job of tracking the ball downfield
- Good route runner
- Elusive after the catch
Weaknesses:
- Slim build
- Cornerbacks can be physical and re-route him
- Lack of mass prevents him from contributing much as a blocker