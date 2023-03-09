Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.57 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Tyler Lockett

Summary:

Josh Downs is a fast, quick wide receiver whose weaknesses arise from his lack of mass. Cornerbacks can be physical and re-route him at the line of scrimmage. He is not going to offer much as a blocker. Downs does a great job of tracking the ball downfield and is elusive after the catch.

Strengths:

Natural pace variation to set up breaks

Builds speed quickly

Great job of tracking the ball downfield

Good route runner

Elusive after the catch

Weaknesses: