Josh Jones, OL, Houston

NFL Draft analysis for Josh Jones, OL, Houston

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91

Strengths:

  • Incredibly athletic for size
  • Smooth getting to next level in run game
  • Solid in pass pro, even against quicker EDGE rushers

Weaknesses:

  • Still raw though he improved substantially from '18
  • Needs to get stronger
  • Can improve run blocking
