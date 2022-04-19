Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.4 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Adam Grant
Strengths:
Does a good job working to the second level. Has experience playing ofensive guard and tackle but looks more comfortable on the edge. Good use of a reach block and good footwork to seal off backside pursuit.
Weaknesses:
Has difficulty when defenders work across his face. Struggles with counter moves and is part of a larger issue staying engaged. Average-to-below-average speed into his arc.
Accolades:
- 2021: All-Big 12 first team
- 2018: Second-team All-Big 12 (coaches)