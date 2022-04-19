Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.4 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Adam Grant

Strengths:

Does a good job working to the second level. Has experience playing ofensive guard and tackle but looks more comfortable on the edge. Good use of a reach block and good footwork to seal off backside pursuit.

Weaknesses:

Has difficulty when defenders work across his face. Struggles with counter moves and is part of a larger issue staying engaged. Average-to-below-average speed into his arc.

Accolades: