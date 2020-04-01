Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

NFL Draft analysis for Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85

Strengths:

  • Above-average twitch
  • Can tightly bend the corner
  • Converts speed to immense power
  • Off-ball linebacker versatility
  • Effective inside counter

Weaknesses:

  • On the smaller side for an edge rusher
  • Good, not great pass-rush move arsenal
