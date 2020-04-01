Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

NFL Draft analysis for Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Great vision to find lanes in traffic
  • Rapid footwork with instant acceleration
  • Comfortable catching the football
  • Efficient cuts
  • Tested awesomely at combine

Weaknesses:

  • Lacking long speed
  • Not going to make multiple defenders miss on a given run
  • More of a power runner vs. contact balance specialist
