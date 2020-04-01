Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss

NFL Draft analysis for Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70

Strengths:

  • Does not give up on the play
  • Shows good balance
  • Active player that draws double teams

Weaknesses:

  • Loses leverage battle often
  • Inconsistent inside rush techniques
  • Would like to see him stack and shed more
Our Latest Stories