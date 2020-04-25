Josiah Deguara, TE, CINCY

NFL Draft analysis for Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

Draft Scouting Report:

Strengths:

  • Smaller tight end in an H-back's body
  • Displays great effort, attacks his routes
  • Fluid athlete

Weaknesses:

  • Not the most physical
  • Rounds off his route
  • Inconsistent blocker who could do a better job sealing the edge
