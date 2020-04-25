Josiah Deguara, TE, CINCY
NFL Draft analysis for Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
Draft Scouting Report:
Strengths:
- Smaller tight end in an H-back's body
- Displays great effort, attacks his routes
- Fluid athlete
Weaknesses:
- Not the most physical
- Rounds off his route
- Inconsistent blocker who could do a better job sealing the edge
