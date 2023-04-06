Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.94 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Lamont Gaillard

Summary:

Jovaughn Gwyn may be destined to play center in a wide-zone scheme. He does a good job of getting out in space and staying engaged. He gets out of his stance quickly and blocks with good leverage, but shorter arm length allows more powerful interior defenders to dictate action at the point of attack. Gwyn does a great job of absorbing contact with a thick lower body.

Strengths:

Does a great job of absorbing contact

Drives his feet on contact in the run game

Does a good job of engaging in space

Quick out of his stance

Weaknesses: