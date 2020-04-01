Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

NFL Draft analysis for Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79

Strengths:

  • Covers RB out of the backfield
  • Versatility, can play nickel or safety
  • Leader and communication

Weaknesses:

  • Not immune to bad breaks
  • Not the best when the ball is in the air
  • Suffered knee injury in the PAC-12 championship
