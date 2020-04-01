Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86

Strengths:

  • Has frame for NFL edge rusher -- long-limbed, tall
  • Moves well for his size
  • Frequently finds his way into backfield to make play

Weaknesses:

  • Injury prematurely ended 2019 season
  • Needs to diversity pass-rush moves
  • Needs to improve vs. run
