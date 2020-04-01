Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

NFL Draft analysis for Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90

Strengths:

  • At 6-6, prototypical height for NFL QB
  • Has best arm in draft, can make every throw
  • Has athleticism to be a dual threat QB

Weaknesses:

  • Way too inconsistent despite starting four years
  • Struggles with touch on intermediate throws
  • Didn't always play big in big games
