Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89

Strengths:

  • Huge catch radius
  • Excels at finding holes in coverage from the slot
  • QB's best friend; reliable, consistent route runner

Weaknesses:

  • Rarely faced press-man from slot
  • Timed faster than he played
